Israel to attend maritime security summit in Bahrain

October 20, 2019 at 2:23 pm | Published in: Bahrain, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli navy [file photo]
An Israeli Navy ship seen near the Gaza coast [file photo]
An Israeli delegation will attend a US-led maritime security meeting to be held Sunday in Bahrain, Israel’s Channel 13 reported on Saturday.

Noting that there were no diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel, the report emphasized the importance of an official delegation representing Tel Aviv at the summit in the Bahraini capital of Manama.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman are also expected to participate in the two-day summit, the main agenda of which will be the “Iranian threat in the Persian Gulf”.

The maritime security meeting in Manama is a follow-up to the US-led anti-Iran conference held in the Polish capital of Warsaw in February.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry did not deny the report, telling Channel 13 that the conference was “part of the Warsaw process”.

