Pentagon chief: All US troops withdrawing from Syria expected to go to western Iraq

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that all of the nearly 1,000 troops withdrawing from northern Syria are expected to move to western Iraq to continue the campaign against Daesh militants and “to help defend Iraq”, reported Reuters.

“The U.S. withdrawal continues apace from northeastern Syria… we’re talking weeks not days,” Esper told reporters en route to the Middle East, adding that it was being carried out through aircraft and ground convoys.

“The current game plan is for those forces to re-position into western Iraq,” Esper said, adding that they would number about one thousand.

Read: US could pull bulk of troops from Syria in matter of days

He said the mission for those troops would be to “help defend Iraq” and carry out a counter-Daesh mission. A senior US defense official clarified that the situation was still fluid and plans could change.

Any decision to send additional US troops to Iraq is likely to be heavily scrutinised in a country where Iran has been steadily amassing influence.

“That is the current game plan, things can change between now and whenever we complete the withdrawal but that is the game plan right now,” the senior official added.

It is unclear whether the US troops will use Iraq as a base to launch ground raids into Syria and carry out airstrikes against Daesh militants.

Defence Secretary: US ground troops will not enforce Syria safe zone

The additional US troops would add to the more than 5,000 American troops already based in the country, training Iraqi forces and helping to ensure that Daesh militants do not resurge.

While Esper said he had spoken with his Iraqi counterpart and will continue to have conversations in the future, the move will likely be viewed with skepticism by some in Iraq.

Iraq is in the midst of a political crisis, as mass protests have led to more than 100 deaths and 6,000 injuries during the week starting October 1.

Iran’s role in responding to the demonstrations has been another reminder of Tehran’s reach in Iraq, where a sizable number of former militia commanders are now members of parliament and support the Iranian agenda.