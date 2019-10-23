Birzeit University engineering students in top 100 worldwide

Engineering students at Birzeit University not only came top amongst Palestinian competitors in the annual IEEEXtreme competition but also placed the university among the world’s top 100, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. The Palestinian university teams came 86th in the international challenge.

The IEEEXtreme competition is organised by the world’s largest professional organisation for the advancement of technology, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Competing against 48 Palestinian and 4,103 international teams, Birzeit University’s winning students took most of the top ten prizes on the local list, winning all but the third and fourth places, the university wrote on its website.

The teams competed against each other over a 24-hour time span, trying to solve a set of real-world programming problems. Mahmoud Hussein, secretary of the IEEE student branch at Birzeit University, said that 45 students participated in its 16 affiliated teams.