Israel demolishes settler structures in West Bank 

Israeli security forces demolished two wooden structures belonging to Jewish settlers built illegally near the occupied Palestinian town of Nablus in the West Bank.

The structures, within Area B of the occupied West Bank, were erected in the Yitzhar Hills ahead of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

The settlers opposed the demolition, saying that the “community has expressed its firm stance against harming soldiers, and precisely because of this stance the decision to demolish structures as an act of punishment is wrong and destructive.”

They claimed that the move “does nothing but inflame the situation instead of calming it”, Haaretz reported.

The local municipality covering Yitzhar called the incident a “violent move that harms settlement efforts to restore quiet.”

Jewish settlers from Yitzhar have recently been involved in a series of violent incidents, attacking and threatening Israeli soldiers patrolling the area. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders have condemned the attacks against Israeli occupation forces near the illegal settlement in which two soldiers were slightly injured.