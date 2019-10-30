Algeria: magistrates reject major reshuffle of posts

The National Magistrates’ Syndicate in Algeria has rejected a major reshuffle that has affected 50 per cent of their number across the country, Anadolu reported on Tuesday. Early this month, the Supreme Judiciary Council decide to reshuffle almost 3,000 judges, claiming that this is necessary to maintain the transparency of Algeria’s judiciary.

In protest against this measure, on Sunday the Syndicate announced an open-ended strike. Reports said that up to 96 per cent of the judges committed themselves to take action. It also called for an independent and impartial judicial system ahead of the scheduled presidential elections on 12 December.

The Head of the Magistrates’ Syndicate, Yasaad Mabruk, called upon the leaders of all judicial departments not to abide to the “arbitrary” central directive.

The Ministry of Justice accused those judges who are committed to the strike of threatening those who aren’t.

