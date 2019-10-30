Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Algeria: magistrates reject major reshuffle of posts

October 30, 2019 at 9:40 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, News
Algerians stage a protest in front of the parliamentary building in Algiers, Algeria on 13 October 2019 [Farouk Batiche/Anadolu Agency]
Algerians stage a protest outside the parliamentary building in Algiers, Algeria on 13 October 2019 [Farouk Batiche/Anadolu Agency]
 October 30, 2019 at 9:40 am

The National Magistrates’ Syndicate in Algeria has rejected a major reshuffle that has affected 50 per cent of their number across the country, Anadolu reported on Tuesday. Early this month, the Supreme Judiciary Council decide to reshuffle almost 3,000 judges, claiming that this is necessary to maintain the transparency of Algeria’s judiciary.

In protest against this measure, on Sunday the Syndicate announced an open-ended strike. Reports said that up to 96 per cent of the judges committed themselves to take action. It also called for an independent and impartial judicial system ahead of the scheduled presidential elections on 12 December.

The Head of the Magistrates’ Syndicate, Yasaad Mabruk, called upon the leaders of all judicial departments not to abide to the “arbitrary” central directive.

The Ministry of Justice accused those judges who are committed to the strike of threatening those who aren’t.

READ: Algerian court places journalist in custody

Categories
AfricaAlgeriaNews
Show Comments
The Palestine Question in Europe - MEMO and EuroPal Forum Conference
Show Comments