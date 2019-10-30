Jordan recalls ambassador over Israel detention of two nationals

Jordan yesterday announced it was recalling its ambassador to Israel for consultations, in protest at the ongoing detention by Israeli authorities of two Jordanian citizens, said the Associated Press (AP).

Heba Al-Labadi, detained on 20 August, and Abdul Rahman Miri, detained on 2 September, were both seized while entering the occupied West Bank from Jordan, and are being held without charge.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi tweeted yesterday that his government was taking the step because of Israel’s refusal “to heed our legitimate demands” to release the pair.

“We hold Israeli government responsible for the lives of our citizens whose health conditions have severely deteriorated in illegal arbitrary detention,” he said.

We will take all necessary legal and diplomatic measures to ensure their safe return home.

Both Jordanians are being held by Israeli authorities under administrative detention, which allows for indefinitely-renewable periods of detention without charge or trial.

Palestinians are routinely subjected to administrative detention by occupation authorities.

As reported by AP, “supporters say that both are suffering from serious health problems”, with Labadi, 32, “on a hunger strike for 37 days.” Her lawyer Raslan Mahajne “said her condition is poor”.

“Miri, 29, has been battling cancer since 2010 and requires regular check-ups, according to the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs, which is assisting him,” AP added.

In addition, “Mahajne said an Israeli military court on Tuesday refused an appeal to release Miri”, while “he said the court is expected to rule on Al-Labadi’s appeal in the coming days.”