Jordanian female hunger striker in Israeli jail moved to hospital

Jordanian female prisoner, Heba Al-Labadi, who has now been on hunger strike for around 30 days, was moved on Thursday to hospital after deteriorating health conditions, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced.

According to the ministry spokesman, Sufyan Al-Qudah, Al-Labadi was moved to the hospital where she received the necessary treatment, before being returned to prison on the same day.

“Al-Labadi’s condition is now stable,” Al-Qudah announced in a statement, noting that the Jordanian Foreign Ministry in Tel Aviv had asked Israel to administer the necessary healthcare for the hunger striker.

Ahmad Al-Labadi, her father, has previously disclosed to Quds Press that she is suffering from severe deterioration of her health, in addition to heart-related pains.

Al-Labadi was arrested by the Israeli occupation on 20 August, when she arrived with her mother at Al-Karama Crossing, to attend a wedding in Nablus in the West Bank.

In the initial weeks of her detention, she was subjected to harsh interrogation and torture and was prevented from seeing her family.

Around 33 days after she was arrested, although no charge was made against her, an Israeli military court issued a five-month administrative detention against her, and she was moved to Al-Damon Prison.

As a result, she decided to begin an open-ended hunger strike in protest against her administrative detention.