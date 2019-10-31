Iran’s Khamenei blames US, Israel for chaos in Iraq, Lebanon

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday blamed the US and Israel for the turmoil in Iraq and Lebanon, urging protesters in both countries to lawfully seek their rights.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbia Air Defence University, he accused the US and Western intelligence services of inflicting damage and of creating “chaos” in the region, Al Jazeera reported.

Then, in a series of tweets, he wrote: “The biggest damage enemies can inflict on a country is to deprive them of security, as they are doing today in some countries in the region.”

He added: “I recommend those who care in Iraq and Lebanon remedy the insecurity and turmoil created in their countries by the US, the Zionist regime, some western countries, and the money of some reactionary countries.”

READ: Lebanon’s protests look like destabilisation by proxy

“Who imagined the Zionist regime – which couldn’t be defeated by three Arab countries in 6 days – would be forced to retreat by the devout youth during the 33-day Lebanon War and the 22-day Gaza War? Be sure that God surely fulfils His promises.”

Khamenei also commented on the weekly protests in Gaza, writing: “The Great Return March will lead to the return of the Palestinians one day, and the true owners of the land will return to it.”

“Despite their heavy expenses, the arrogant powers have been defeated so far. They admitted themselves that they spent $7bn, but didn’t gain anything!”