Lebanon protests: Destabilisation by proxy

Exactly two years ago on 30 October firebrand Saudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs, Thamer al-Sabhan called for “toppling Hezbollah”, promising “astonishing” developments in “the coming days”, while maintaining that the issue was not about toppling the Lebanese government, even though Hezbollah forms part of it.

Five days later, Lebanese Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, a dual Saudi citizen announced his “shock” resignation from the Saudi capital, Riyadh. So much for not seeking to create anarchy.

In citing his reasons for his short-lived resignation (he resumed his post after almost three weeks’ captivity in the Kingdom), Hariri mentioned in a televised speech, Iranian interference in Lebanon, referring to Hezbollah as “Iran’s arm” as a “state within a state”. Cliché Saudi rhetoric, no doubt dictated to him by his abductors.

As current developments would have it, Hariri has resigned yet again, framing his decision as putting the nation first due to political deadlock amid growing protests. Or did he? Because just four days prior, the Saudi newspaper Okaz, based on unnamed, official sources declared that Hariri would resign within the next couple of days.

Expressing solidarity with the protestors, Hezbollah had stated earlier this month, that it did not want a situation of civil strife and opposed calls for the resignation of the government. Secretary-General, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah explained that the country’s problems were “systematic”, that a new government is not a solution, given that such a new government will likely include the same combination of existing factions. Importantly, while recognising the peoples’ legitimate grievances, Nasrallah warned demonstrators not to “deviate from your main cause”, lest the protest movements become hijacked and steered towards other political goals.

He is right to be concerned. We have seen this played out before in Syria, where mainstream news outlets would have us believe there was a mass, populist uprising against the government seeking regime change – essentially chaos and carnage, which simply does not benefit the people.

We are also witnessing it in Iraq, where I opined that there was a planned coup to overthrow the government there, with Iraqi intelligence discovering engineered protests months in advance. Just as I acknowledged back then, this is not to suggest any of these protests lack legitimacy; the people are justified in expressing their frustrations and resentment of corruption and poor governance. Yet resorting to violence and torching government institutions is not the sign of patriotic activists and only serves external agendas to bring disorder, and an inevitable “crackdown” response by authorities later used to justify destabilising the state.

I also argued due to an unwillingness to directly wage war on Iran and the failure of the US and its regional allies in overthrowing the Syrian government; they will shift attention towards Tehran’s other allies. Published coincidentally one day before the protest rallies started in Lebanon, initially over absurd proposals for taxes on Whatsapp calls, I concluded that we are likely to see further escalations in Iraq and that Lebanon had been too quiet for too long, suggesting to assess any new “revolutions” in the pipeline critically.

I would also like to remind readers that the so-called Cedar Revolution, spurred on by the 2005 assassination of Saad’s father, Rafik the former Prime Minister, resulting in a Syrian military withdrawal, with the US blaming Damascus for the attack and Syria countering that it was carried out by Mossad, who at the least encouraged anti-Syrian sentiments in the country. Not only did it leave Lebanon vulnerable during the war with Israel in the following year, but there were plans formulated back then by the US in 2006 to destabilise the Syrian government.

This should come as no surprise, considering former US President George W Bush singled out both Syria and Iran in as his next targets (following the 2003 Iraq invasion and occupation) in early February 2005, a few days before the Hariri assassination. In the midst of the Iraqi insurgency in the same year, the Bush administration was impeded in their ultimate goal of rolling onto Iran, thus Rumsfeld and Cheney “decided to secure America’s left-flank by taking out Syria – either through toppling the regime internally via the CIA and Mossad, probably coupled with a strategic bombing campaign to destroy the Syrian military, or an outright invasion, supported by the fact that US forces were moved closer to the Syria-Iraq border.”

Returning to Lebanon, in April of this year, it was reported and shown by Lebanese TV station Al-Jadeed, that President Michael Aoun received a US-Israeli document outlining plans for a creating civil war in Lebanon with covert false flag operations and a possible Israeli invasion. Ultimately for the benefit of Israel, the plans involve supporting “democratic forces”. Interestingly, there have been a few recent incidents of Israeli reconnaissance drones flying into Lebanese airspace, with some reportedly being shot down.

Tellingly, editor-in-chief of the Al-Akhbar newspaper, Wafic Kanso said in an interview that Washington is urging the Lebanese army to continue the chaos in the country, before adding that protests were initially spontaneous for the first few days but then “absurd demands” began to appear such as “the overthrow of the mandate” of the President Aoun.

Already Western media are fixated specifically on the Hezbollah spin throughout the protests, in addition to Waled Phares a Lebanese-American who was a former Trump advisor arguing the false narrative that two million have protested against Hezbollah. There are also reports of violent disruptions to protestor tents attributed to Hezbollah or the rival political party Amal, with many in the Western media falsely conflating the two. In any case, Hezbollah had called on supporters to withdraw from protests and to avoid provocations into violence, which would then fuel calls for outside intervention.

All belonged to Amal. Some Western correspondents are so clueless that they answered me by saying: Hizbullah and Amal are the same, forgetting bloody clashes between them years ago. And the relationship between them this week is at its worst. The chants in South Lebanon were — asad abukhalil أسعد أبو خليل (@asadabukhalil) October 29, 2019

As with trends related to the Iraq protests on social media, there is also foreign manipulation at play as illustrated in one thread by Assistant Professor in Middle East Studies, Dr Marc Owen Jones analysing a sample of anti-Nasrallah trending hashtags illustrating there was a “spike” in many of the accounts in September, clearly before the Lebanon protests erupted. Most of the location of the account data was said to originate in Saudi Arabia.

Withstanding some non-fatal clashes, the protests in Lebanon have been mainly free of violence, but then they started peacefully in Syria and Iraq too. Unfortunately, it won’t take long for the “unknown snipers” to start picking out protestors as a prelude to “regime change”. Already there are genuine risks of food shortages due to roads being blocked and the closure of public institutions. US sanctions aimed at Hezbollah and institutions linked to it, including local banks, also add to Lebanon’s severe financial woes.

Meanwhile, Syria is painstakingly and slowly piecing its territory back together after years of orchestrated chaos hell-bent on overthrowing the government. The cracks are beginning to show in Lebanon, hopefully, they only are surface deep.

