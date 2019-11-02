Unprecedented increase in buying real estate by Yemenis in Turkey

Official Turkish data has unveiled an unprecedented increase in the purchasing of real estate by Yemenis in Turkey in 2019, compared with 2015, Arabi21.com reported on Friday.

According to the data, Yemenis bought 170 homes between January and September in 2015, while they acquired 1,082 homes during the same period in 2019.

The rise is an estimated 536 per cent.

In general, foreigners procured 32,268 homes in Turkey between January and September 2019, resulting in a 98 per cent increase, when compared with the same period in 2015.