Egypt: Al-Ahly Sports Club fans detained for 15 days

Egypt’s Supreme State Security Prosecution has ordered 15 fans of Al-Ahly Sports Club (known as Ultras Ahlawy) to be detained for 15 days pending investigations.

In case No. 770 of 2019, known as the “Revival of the Ultras Ahlawy Association”, prosecutors charged the defendants with participating with others to “establish and lead an illegal group and joining a terrorist group,” according to local media.

A few days ago, the prosecution released a number of defendants who have been detained in the same case.

In February 2012, some 72 fans of Egypt’s most popular club Al-Ahly died in the coastal city of Port Said after being attacked by rival Masry supporters following the end of a league match. Since then, a ban was imposed on fans attending matches

READ: Egypt spying on citizens’ mobile phones