Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Cairo does not want Hamas leader to meet Egyptian opposition

November 6, 2019 at 10:03 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a solidarity rally organized by Palestinian Authority's Committee for Prisoners' Affairs in front of Red Crescent office in Gaza City, Gaza on 30 September 2019. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]
Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh (C) in Gaza City, Gaza on 30 September 2019. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
 November 6, 2019 at 10:03 am

A senior member of the Hamas Political Bureau said on Tuesday that Egypt’s government is blocking Ismail Haniyeh from leaving the Gaza Strip so that he cannot meet Egyptian opposition figures, Quds Net has reported. The Hamas leader should have been part of a delegation due to leave the besieged territory today for a regional tour.

According to Mousa Abu Marzook, though, Haniyeh will be stopped from travelling through the Rafah Border Crossing into Egypt. “The delegation is going to carry out a tour of the region,” explained Abu Marzook, who is the Hamas representative in Cairo.

“The tour has been planned for months,” he noted, “while the ban on Ismail Haniyeh travelling has been in place for about three years.”

On the issue of Palestinian elections, Abu Marzook said that these would not take place without voters in Jerusalem taking part. “However, if the Palestinian Authority, PLO and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas is serious regarding the elections, he will make them happen and Palestinians living in Jerusalem can vote outside the occupied holy city.”

The veteran Hamas official pointed out that Abbas’s about-turn on holding elections came in response to a European threat that he should either go to the polls to renew his legitimacy or the EU would stop aid to PA institutions. “This is the main incentive for Abbas’s decision to go for elections,” added Abu Marzook.

Hamas: Palestinians not afraid of Israel’s threats

Categories
AfricaEgyptNews
Show Comments
The Palestine Question in Europe - MEMO and EuroPal Forum Conference
Show Comments