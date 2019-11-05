Hamas: Palestinians not afraid of Israel’s threats

Israel’s continuous threats will never scare the Palestinians, Hamas stressed yesterday.

“The unabated Israeli threats against the Palestinian residents of Gaza reflect the crisis that the Israeli occupation is suffering from due to the steadfastness and resilience of the Palestinian resistance,” Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said in a statement.

Barhoum added: “The Israeli occupation has failed to break the Palestinian determination and steadfastness and failed to maintain the equation of one-sided deterrence.”

“The ongoing threats will not frighten the Palestinian resistance, nor will they dissuade it from defending its people and fighting any Israeli aggression.”

The Hamas officials also stressed that the Palestinian resistance “will never neglect its duty to protect its people and their lands and holy sites at any cost.”

“The Israeli occupation will never affect the high spirits of the Palestinian people through its propaganda. Rather, it will be a motive for the Palestinians to embrace the option of resistance.”

