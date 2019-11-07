Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jordan bans Israelis from entering Al-Baqura‏ area

November 7, 2019 at 8:30 pm
Image of Israeli forces at the border with Jordan on 19th January 2015 [Flickr]
The Jordanian government has informed Israel that it will ban Israelis’ entry to Al-Baqura area in the Jordan valley as of next Sunday,  Anadolu reports.

According to Israeli Channel 7, Israeli farmers will be banned from entering the fertile enclave of Al-Baqura, Idan Greenbaum, head of the occupied Jordan Valley council, said Thursday.

Under the 1994 peace agreement with Amman, Jordan Valley’s northern villages of Al-Baqura and Al-Ghamar were leased to Israel for 25 years.

In October 2018, Jordan announced that it would terminate the lease agreement and take over the two areas.

