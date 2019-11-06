Israel releases Jordanian prisoners 

Two Jordanian citizens detained in Israel have been released and have returned to Jordan, bringing the diplomatic crisis between the two countries to a close.

Twenty-four-year-old Heba Al-Labadi and 29-year-old Abdul Rahman Miri were released this morning after Israel announced their planned release yesterday. The pair made their way back to Jordan via the Allenby crossing.

Following their arrest on what Israel claimed was “security” grounds, a campaign and protests were launched demanding their release. Al-Labadi launched a hunger strike against her administrative detention – arrest without charge or trial – which she continued for 41 days. She ended her protest yesterday.

Jordan also recalling its ambassador Ghassan Al-Majali from Israel in protest, however he has now said he will return to his post.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that “Jordan will return its ambassador to Israel in the coming days, after an agreement was reached between the countries for the transferring of the responsibility of the two arrested Jordanians in Israel to the Jordanian security forces.”

“Israel views the relationship between Jordan and Israel as a cornerstone of regional stability, and will continue to act to ensure the region’s security,” he continued.

Reports repeatedly surfaced of Al-Labadi’s torture at the hands of Israeli authorities during her detention, including details of her being held in stress positions, being forcibly stripped and watched, and living in squalid conditions plagued by cockroaches.

