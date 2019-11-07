Lavrov: US pressure undermined EU efforts to resolve crisis with Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said yesterday that US pressure has undermined European efforts to resolve the crisis with Iran.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, the Russian foreign minister urged Iran to fulfil its commitments under the agreement, but said that Tehran’s decision to scale back its obligation is “logical”.

“Russia urges Iran to be committed to JCPOA but it understands the country’s reasons for reducing its commitments,” he said.

Lavrov held the US responsible for the “extremely alarming” developments after it withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement signed with Iran and reimposed sanctions previously lifted under the agreement.

The Russian diplomat explained that his country will remain committed to its obligations under the agreement.

On Tuesday, Iran implemented the fourth step to reduce its commitment under the 2015 nuclear agreement by injecting uranium gas into 1,044 IR-6 centrifuges at the Fordow nuclear enrichment plan.

Russia: Iran’s decision to reduce nuclear commitments ‘logical’