PA journalist: Daesh is the tail of the monster, Israel is its head

Journalist Muwaffaq Matar has accused the US of creating Daesh “paralleled by Israel”, and having had the terror organisation’s leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi working as its “pawn”.

Al-Baghdadi blew himself up during a raid by US special forces on his heavily fortified safe house in the Syrian province of Idlib on 26 October.

Matar, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, wrote in the daily Palestinian newspaper Al-Hayat Al-Jadida: “The US killed their pawn, who they planted in the open, borderless territories of Iraq and Syria after they created an organisation-state of barbarity, terror and racism, for which they chose the name ‘the Islamic State’.”

Al-Baghdadi was the leader of Daesh which took control of a wide stretch of territory across Syria and Iraq.

The group attained pledges of allegiances from a number of armed groups in North Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

Matar proceeded to illustrate Israel and Daesh as a monster and claimed the group is the “tail of the monster” which is not enough for US to eliminate, as the head of the monster is Israel that needs to be defeated.

He said:

This monster has a head, and in it is a brain that is capable of growing a different tail and wings. The occupation, settlement, terror, racism, crimes against humanity and rebellion against UN laws and conventions have a state. They named it ‘Israel’ and established it on the land of Palestine, which is the Palestinian people’s historical and natural right.

Criticising Israel’s ongoing illegal occupation and settlements, and advocating for it be “put to an end”, Matar added that Israel is responsible for the conflicts between Arab leaders who have become distracted by the Muslim Brotherhood which has led to internal religious conflicts.

He stated: “This made it easier for their Zionist twin to encourage the Jewish immigration to Palestine and to establish the foundations of a ‘state’, which they wrapped in a cloak of democracy – but really it is not significantly different from the state of Daesh.”

“The racism, crimes, bloodshed to terrorise people, emptying the land of its original owners, horrifying massacres, and subjugating the residents of the land to laws that are inappropriate even for the world of wild animals – all of these are characteristics common between the two states.”