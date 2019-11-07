Turkey resumes oil exploration in the Mediterranean

Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister announced on Wednesday that drilling vessel Fatih is preparing to resume oil exploration in the Mediterranean, Arabi21.com has reported. Fatih Dönmez made the announcement while speaking to journalists at the opening of the 12th International Energy Exhibition in Ankara.

Dönmez said that the vessel will resume its operations after it has a licence from the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus. He pointed out that there are other drilling vessels working in the area carrying out two- and three-dimensional seismic scanning.

Fatih has apparently concluded operations in another area and is preparing to move to the waters off the coast of Turkish Cyprus after taking on essential supplies and undergoing maintenance.

This announcement was made amidst the rejection of Turkey’s exploration for oil in the area by Cyprus, Greece, Egypt, Israel, the US and the EU. Turkey insists that it has the right to search for energy in its own territorial waters.

