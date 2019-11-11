Hamas denies reports about meeting with Erdogan

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement denied on Sunday that a delegation of its leaders has met recently with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The movement advised media outlets to confirm such meetings by checking with its spokespeople.

Nevertheless, Hamas did confirm that its representatives have had several meetings with President Erdoğan on previous occasions, as well as with many other senior Turkish officials.

“The reports regarding such a recent meeting were baseless,” Hamas stressed in a media statement. “Such meetings are always announced through the movement’s official media platforms. While we respect such outlets and appreciate their role, we ask them to verify the sources of their news before publication.”

The head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, revealed on Sunday evening that he had a telephone call with Erdoğan and discussed the Palestinian elections and other national issues with him.

READ: Hamas defends Turkey’s right to protect its borders, supports Syria territorial integrity