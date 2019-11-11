Iran lays down cornerstone of new nuclear plant

In the presence of the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation Ali Akbar Salehi Russian officials and contractors, Iran laid down the cornerstone of the second Bushehr Nuclear Plant, the New Khaleej reported yesterday.

Salehi had previously announced that construction of the second Bushehr Nuclear Plant would start yesterday and work on the third facility would begin soon.

“We struck a deal with the Russians in relation to the new plant,” Salehi said, stating that the second and third plants would each add more than 1,000 megawatts to Iran’s power grid.

Salehi described Bushehr Nuclear Plant as the largest project in the country at a cost of $10 billion.

“Each plant saves us 11 million barrels of oil or $660 million per year,” Salehi said.

READ: Iran claims to have found a new oilfield with 53 bln barrels of crude