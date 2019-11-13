Female Kuwait minister who ‘hindered the state’, resigns

Kuwait’s Minister of Public Works and Housing Affairs, Janan Boushahri, yesterday announced her resignation as she was being questioned at the country’s National Assembly, official news site KUNA reported.

“From my rostrum, I announce my resignation because, unfortunately, companies and influential people are stronger than the right,” Boushahri said.

The minister’s decision came after 22 deputies signed a declaration of confidence in her as she was interrogated by the MP Omar Al-Tabatabai.

Al-Tabatabai said that Boushahri was “lax in applying the law with the state Public Authority for Housing Welfare,” pointing out that the move had entailed “heavy losses to the Kuwaiti state.”

He added that she was hindering national infrastructure projects, which he said were one of the “most important elements for Kuwait’s transformation into a global financial and commercial centre.”

In response, Boushahri said that she had “cleared my sections and applied my provisions of the constitution in the preservation of the interests of the state and its funds.”