Kuwaiti government resigns 

November 14, 2019 at 10:46 am | Published in: Kuwait, Middle East, News
Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on 14 September 2017 [Ali Balıkçı/Anadolu Agency]
The Kuwait government has submitted its resignation, government spokesman Tariq Al-Mazram announced today.

In a press statement, Al-Mazram said Prime Minister Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah submitted the resignation of the government to the Emir Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah “in order to re-arrange the ministerial work”.

The emir still has to accept the resignation in order for it to be final. He would then request a new cabinet to be formed.

The resignation comes a day after Minister of Public Works and Housing Affairs, Jinan Boushahri, announced her resignation during a probe into her work.

Lawmakers had also questioned Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid Al Jarrah Al Sabah over alleged abuse of power, charges he rejected.

The government was formed in December 2017, it is the seventh government headed by Prime Minister Jaber since he was appointed head in 2011.

Last week hundreds gathered in front of Kuwait’s parliament to protest against poor public services and the state’s perceived unwillingness to fight corruption.

