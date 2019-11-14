Twitter closes account of Hassan Nasrallah’s son

Twitter has shut down the account of Jawad Nasrallah, the son of Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, Arabi21 reported yesterday.

The decision came after the US put Jawad on its “terror list”.

“Twitter suspends the accounts which violate the rules of the site,” Twitter said before closing the account.

On its site the social media giant says it closes accounts which include violence, terror, extremism, child abuse, incitement, hate speech, incite suicides, self-harming, sensitive media, drawings with violent content and which violate privacy.

The US backlisted Jawad Nasrallah in October, blaming him for “terror” attack against Israel in the occupied West Bank.

His name was included in a list of 25 companies and individuals from Iran, Lebanon and Kuwait who America claim fund Hezbollah and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.