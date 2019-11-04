Twitter suspends Hezbollah TV accounts

Twitter yesterday suspended accounts affiliated with Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV channel including the channel’s Arabic, French, English and Spanish handles.

The channel said the suspension came without previous notice and described it as “giving into political pressure”.

A Twitter spokesman commented said: “There is no place on Twitter for illegal terrorist organizations and violent extremist groups. We have a long history of taking strong enforcement action, using a combination of people, partnerships, and technology.”

Hezbollah’s Central Military Media account and several other accounts linked to it were also suspended.

Twitter has also suspended accounts affiliated with Hamas as well as Yemen’s Houthis.

The United States listed Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation in 1997.

Members of the US Congress gave Twitter co-founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey, until November 1 to suspend all accounts of groups considered “terrorist organisations” in America.