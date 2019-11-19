Argentina, Uruguay slammed for playing football match in Israel

Boycott Campaign – Palestine (BCP) yesterday condemned Argentina and Uruguay for playing an international friendly match in Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the BCP said that the Israeli occupation state is trying to cover up its continuous “crimes” and “massacres” through such matches.

The BCP noted that the most recent onslaught carried out against the Palestinians in Gaza was last week and lasted two days killing 36 Palestinians, including eight members of the same family.

The BCP also condemned Royal Jordanian airlines which brought the Argentinian team to Israel, stressing that such actions make Jordan complicit in the whitewashing of Israeli crimes.

