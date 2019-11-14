Israel kills 8 members of same family in Gaza 

Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed eight members of the same family, the Ministry of Health announced today.

Witnesses said Israeli occupation fighters targeted the Al-Sawarka family home at 1:15am local time today, destroying it.

The house is located east of the city of Deir Al-Balah, in the middle of the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Health named the deceased as: Rasmi Abu Malhous, 45, Mariam Abu Malhous, 35, Yosra Abu Malhous, 39, Waseem Abu Malhous, 13, Mohannad Abu Malhous, 12, and Mu’az Abu Malhous, 7.

The bodies of two children, Salim and Firas Abu Malhous, were removed from the rubble this morning, it added. Twelve other family members were injured in the attack including a 35-day-old baby who was found cradled in her dead brother Mohannad’s arms following the attack.

This brings to 34 the number of Palestinians killed in the three days of Israeli bombardment of the Strip. The casualties include eight children and three women. Some 111 people were injured, including 46 children and 20 women.

Those killed were:

Asma Mohammad Hassan Abul-Ata, 39 Bahaa Saleem Hassan Abul-Ata, 42 Mohammad Atiyah Maslah Hamouda, 20 Ibrahim Ahmad Abdul Latifa Al-Dhabous, 26 Zaki Adnan Mohammad Ghanameh, 25 Abdallah Oudh Sakib Al-Bolbeesi, 26 Abdul-Salam Ramadan Ahmad Ahmad, 28 Rani Fayez Rajab Abu-Nasr, 35 Jihad Ayman Ahmad Abu-Khatir, 22 Wael Abdul-Aziz Abdullah Abdul-Nabi, 43 Khalid Maudh Saalim Farraj, 38 Ibrahim Ayman Fathi Abdul-Aal, 17 Ismail Ayman Fathi Abdul-Aal, 16 Ahmad Ayman Fathi Abdul-Aal, 23 Rafat Mohammad Salman Ayyad, 54 Islam Rafat Mohammad Ayyad, 24 Ameer Rafat Mohammad Ayyad, 7 Alaa Jaber Abd Shteiwi, 30 Mahmoud Daham Mahmoud Hathat, 19 Suhail Khidr Khalil Qaniteh, 23 Yousef Rizeq Khalild Abu-Komeel, 35 Mu’min Mohammad Salman Qadoum, 26 Mohamed Abdulla Shurrab, 28 Haitham Hafez Al-Bakri, 22 Obada Hassan Al-Kordi, 28 Mohammad Hassan Abu-Mu’amar, 25 Rasmi Abu Malhous, 45 Yosra Abu Malhous, 39 Mariam Abu Malhous, 35 Mohannad Abu Malhous, 12 Mu’az Abu Malhous, 7 Waseem Abu Malhous, 13 Firas Abu Malhous Salim Abu Malhous