Kuwait’s emir sacks defense, interior ministers

Kuwaiti emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has issued a decree, firing both the country’s defence and interior ministers, official KUNA reported yesterday.

Al-Sabah sacked both former defence minister Nasser Al-Sabah — his son — and interior minister, Khaled Al-Sabah, for “publicly accusing the government of corruption.”

On Saturday, Nasser said that Al-Sabah was “not seriously tackling financial irregularities in the national army.”

The move comes days after Kuwait’s cabinet resigned. On Thursday, the Kuwaiti ruler accepted the resignation of the government led by the former Prime Minister, Jaber Mubarak, and ordered the formation of a new cabinet.