Libya PM says elections not quotas can solve crisis 

Prime Minister of Libyan’s UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Al-Sarraj said the only solution to the country’s current crisis is not sharing power but holding free and fair elections based on a sound constitutional rule.

“Everyone is aware that there is no military solution to the Libyan crisis. The international efforts aim to find a political way out [of the crisis] by stopping negative foreign interference in the Libyan affairs and holding fair elections under the United Nations’ supervision, in order to allow the people to say their say, which is what we have been calling for,” Al-Sarraj told Russia’s Sputnik news agency.

In early April, the GNA’s main rival General Haftar launched the “Flood of Dignity” campaign on regions in the west of the country, including the capital Tripoli. The move was widely condemned by the international community, who warned that it could plunge the country into active civil war once again.

Haftar visited stalwart supporter Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo in mid-April; the eastern warlord is also backed by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel, with France and Russia frequently accused of quietly supporting the Benghazi-based government, despite publicly endorsing UN resolutions.

