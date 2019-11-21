Report: Israel arrested 745 Palestinian children in 2019

Israel arrested 745 Palestinian children since the start of 2019, many of whom were subject to numerous rights violations, a report published yesterday revealed.

According to figured issued by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC), nearly 200 children were being held in various detention centres across Israel as of Tuesday.

The figures were released ahead of World Children’s Day which was marked yesterday.

The report said that Palestinian children arrested by Israeli occupation forces experience many forms of violations as soon as they are taken from their homes including being interrogated under very harsh conditions and without the presence of their parents or lawyers.

READ: Are the killings of women and children a real victory on terror?

According to the report, the minors are denied their right to education while in detention.

Some of the children, the report stressed, are denied family visits and proper medical treatment. They are often deprived of food and water and are beaten, insulted, threatened and intimidated, the PPC report said.

As a result, it continued, many agree to give false confessions and have high fines handed to them.

While others are held under administrative detention, imprisonment without charge or trial.