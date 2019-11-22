Rights group: Houthis killed more than 3,800 children in Yemen

The Yemeni Network for Human Rights and Freedoms has accused the Houthis of killing 3,888 children since early 2015 and until the end of August.

The group issued a statement on Wednesday saying that it has worked in cooperation with 13 international organisations and monitored 65,971 incidents of violations committed by the Houthis against children in 17 Yemeni governorates since the beginning of January 2015 until the end of August 2019.

It accused the Houthis of injuring 5,357 children and inflicting permanent disabilities on 164 children by indiscriminate air strikes on densely populated neighbourhoods.

The Houthis have abducted 456 children who are still detained in the prisons, and caused the displacement of 43,608 others, the statement said, adding that the group had recruited about 12,341 children.

The network called on the international community to break its silence and “take serious action to stop these violations against children”.

