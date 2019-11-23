UNRWA receives new funding from UAE

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced on Thursday that it had received a contribution of $12.5 million from the UAE.

In a statement, a copy of which sent to MEMO, UNRWA disclosed “this extraordinary financial contribution will help the agency continue to provide critical humanitarian services and operations for the remainder of 2019 in the areas of primary healthcare, education and social services across its five fields of operation.”

“This is the second contribution by the UAE to the agency this year and is one of four disbursements totalling $50 million.”

Commenting on this, UNRWA acting commissioner-general, Christian Saunders, confirmed “this generous donation could not have come at a more important time for the agency and for Palestine refugees.”

Saunders added “UNRWA is doing all it can to overcome the worst financial crisis in its 70 year history and the UAE’s disbursement of funding is a most welcome demonstration of confidence in the organisation and its management.”

