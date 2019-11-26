PNC: US is no longer broker of peace process

Head of the Political Committee in the Palestinian National Council (PNC) Khalid Musmar said yesterday that the US is no longer a broker for the peace process, Al-Resalah newspaper reported.

Speaking to the Palestinian newspaper, he said: “The US buried the peace process through its latest decisions related to the Palestinian cause.”

The current US administration “proved” that it is “Israeli more than Israelis themselves”, he added, noting that this happened due to the “disconnect” between Arab and Muslim states and the Palestinian cause.

He said that the PLO had several times called for the Arab League to hold meetings in order to take the appropriate measures in response to Israeli violations.

“Unfortunately, the decisions of the Arab League remain in the drawers and there has been no real ability to implement the decisions,” he said.

Last week, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced his country is no longer considers Israeli settlement built on in the occupied Palestinian territories illegal.