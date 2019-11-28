Portuguese / Spanish / English

At least 7 wounded in terrorist attacks in North Syria

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria, August 20 2016 REUTERS/Rodi Said
YPG fighters in Syria on 20 August 2016 [REUTERS/Rodi Said]
At least seven people were wounded in separate car bomb attacks in northern Syria on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground, the attacks targeted the district centers of al-Bab and Afrin, injuring five people.

The security forces suspect the attacks were carried out by militant groups YPG and PKK.

The group allegedly carried out mortar attacks on Inab village of Afrin. Two civilians sustained injuries due to attacks.

Some 250,000 Arabs from Tel Rifaat have sought shelter in Azaz camps, bordering Turkey.

Turkey considers the YPG and the PKK to be terrorist organisations.

