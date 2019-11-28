At least 7 wounded in terrorist attacks in North Syria

At least seven people were wounded in separate car bomb attacks in northern Syria on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground, the attacks targeted the district centers of al-Bab and Afrin, injuring five people.

The security forces suspect the attacks were carried out by militant groups YPG and PKK.

The group allegedly carried out mortar attacks on Inab village of Afrin. Two civilians sustained injuries due to attacks.

Some 250,000 Arabs from Tel Rifaat have sought shelter in Azaz camps, bordering Turkey.

Turkey considers the YPG and the PKK to be terrorist organisations.

