Fierce clashes erupt in countryside around Idlib

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said that it has monitored fierce clashes between the regime forces and opposition factions in the countryside to the south-east of Idlib in the war-torn country.

The organisation pointed out that the clashes coincided with air strikes launched by Russia in Idlib’s rural areas. The Russians strikes targeted the villages of Msherfeh, Sahyan and Karsa. Syrian regime forces have also shelled Al-Mallah region in the areas to the north-west of Aleppo, it added.

As many as 32 raids have been reported against Kufr Nobol, Kafr Sijnah and Sheikh Bahr in the vicinity of Idlib city, as well as Kansfra, Musharrafa, Karsa and Sahyan around the southern and eastern Idlib countryside.

The regime forces have also shelled Tel Dam, Abu Sharji, Musharffa and Um el-Khalayel in eight raids, said the UK-based rights group.

