Jordanian kickboxer refuses to compete against Israeli rival

Jordanian kickboxing player, Mohammed Eid has refused to compete against Israeli contestant at the 4th International Turkish Open Kickboxing European Cup held in Turkey.

“After continuous training for several months with the Jordanian team and after arriving in Antalya to participate in the European Cup. My opponent was a player from the Zionist entity and therefore I decided not to participate” Eid wrote on Facebook, adding that it was much easier for him to step aside from his dream than to compete against the Israeli player.

Read: Jordan FM says government follows up with Saudi Arabia on detainees file

The move to support the resistance against normalization movement commended the Jordanian player’s decision as “honourable” saying it proves that real championship is in principle and not cups and medals.

Israeli media said Eid has refused to compete against Amir Assad, a 22-year-old Israeli Arab from the village of Jit and by doing so handed Assad the victory.