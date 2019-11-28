Tunisia calls for serious action in defence of Palestine

Tunisia called on Wednesday people with clear consciences worldwide and all peace-loving actors to “take serious action” in defence of the Palestinian just cause.

This came in a message on the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (29 November), published on the Tunisian Foreign Ministry’s official website.

The message stated that Tunisia calls on “all the clear consciences around the world and all peace-loving actors to take serious action in defence of the Palestinian just cause.”

The message reminded these forces of their “humanitarian, moral, political and legal responsibilities to contribute to achieving a genuine, just and comprehensive peace, which can put an end to the Occupation authorities’ practices as well as racist and inhuman violations against the defenceless Palestinian people.”

The message stressed Tunisia’s adherence to continuing supporting for the Palestinian cause in all international and regional events and endorsing all international efforts to establish a just peace, which restores the rights of those entitled.

The message called on “all regional and international powers to assume their full responsibilities in directing the Occupation authority to adhere to international legitimacy and stop constructing settlements.”

The message also reiterated Tunisia’s deep concern about “the Occupation forces’ blatant disregard of the suffering inflicted on the Palestinians, in addition to the ongoing attempts to paralyse and impose a siege on the Palestinian economy and jeopardise international peace and security (…)”.

The message renewed Tunisia’s call on donors to carry on endorsing the Palestinian Authority’s efforts, economically and financially. It equally stressed the need to accelerate the endeavour to pump more funds for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to overcome severe budget deficits.

Every year since 1977, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is celebrated as stipulated by a UN General Assembly resolution.

This date was chosen because on 29 November 1947, the UN General Assembly adopted resolution 181 (II), known as the UN Partition Plan for Palestine, which provided for the establishment of a Jewish state and an Arab state in Palestine, while considering Jerusalem as a distinct entity subject to special international legislation.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is an international occasion to remind the world and international actors of the Palestinian tragedy and the injustices endured by the Palestinians, following the decision to divide the land, which turned the Palestinian people into displaced groups scattered around the world.