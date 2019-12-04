Report: 93,000 Persons with disabilities in Palestine

The number of persons with disabilities in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip has reached 93,000 people or 2.1 per cent of the total population, a new report revealed.

The report published by the Central Bureau of Statistics to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3rd; noted that 52 per cent of persons with disabilities are in the Gaza Strip and 48 per cent are in the West Bank.

Read: US: Brown University votes to divest from businesses violating Palestinian rights

According to the Population, Housing and Establishments Census, 2017, the mobility disability accounted for the highest proportion of disabilities; where 47,109 persons with mobility disabilities constituted 51 per cent of the total persons with disabilities.

As many as 20 percent of persons with disabilities are children under 18 years of age.

The occupied Palestinian territory is one of the highest places with persons with disabilities compared to the size of its population.