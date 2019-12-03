US: Brown University votes to divest from businesses violating Palestinian rights

Brown University yesterday voted in favour of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement yesterday, which seeks to financially pressure Israel into ending the occupation of the Palestinian territories and allow full equality for its Arab-Palestinian citizens.

The Advisory Committee on Corporate Responsibility in Investment Policies (ACCRIP), which consists of university students, faculty, staff and alumni, vote on resolutions surrounding “ethical and moral issues or issues of alleged social harm with respect to the activities of corporations in which the University is an investor,” according to its website.

Six members of the ACCRIP voted in favour of the motion, while two alumni were against it, and one abstained from the vote.

The vote followed the non-binding referendum in March, when 69 per cent of Brown undergraduate voters supported the same motion.

However, university President Christina Paxson issued a statement to the Brown community, writing: “Brown’s endowment is not a political instrument to be used to express views on complex social and political issues,” despite stating she would like nothing better than to see “peace, prosperity and stability for all people who live in the region.

In response, more than 90 faculty published a statement that defended the student organisers who are “exercising their democratic right”, urged the university to listen to the demands of the referendum, and criticised Paxson for her “unacceptably narrow” conception of what constitutes productive student activism.

The vote by ACCRIP came after eight months of consultation and activism since the referendum, pushing the university to “divest from companies that profit from Israeli human rights abuses in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Last month, Brown Students for Justice in Palestine and Brown Jewish Voice for Peace hosted a panel for community members to learn about the BDS movement “beyond the headlines”.

The panel included BDS co-founder Omar Barghouti, Jewish Voice for Peace co-Executive Director Rabbi Alissa Wise and Palestinian American feminist activist and organiser Linda Sarsour, who represented their diverse work of building global solidarity with Palestinians through BDS and other campaigns.

After the proposition was accepted, and the resolution passed, the ACCRIP made Brown the first Ivy League University to officially call for divestment from companies that are facilitating the occupation and its human rights abuses in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip.

Student group Brown Students for Israel voiced concern over the outcome of the vote in a Facebook post. “We strongly condemn this motion,” the group wrote. “Moreover, we are appalled by the disregard and disrespect to which anti-Divest students, faculty, alumni and even ACCRIP members, were subjected in the course of today’s meeting.”

In addition, Professor of History and Judaic Studies Adam Teller argued against the divestment claiming that student group Brown Divest’s proposal was too vague to address the Israel-Palestine conflict.