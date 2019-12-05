Turkey: 39 women killed in gender-based violence in November

At least 430 women were killed across Turkey in the first 11 months of 2019, with 39 murdered in November, 36 in October and 53 in September, according to a report by KCDP women’s rights organisation that monitors violence against women.

On Monday, 20-year-old university student and ballerina Ceren Özdemir was stabbed to death in front of her home in Turkey’s Black Sea province of Ordu. The suspect was arrested last night by police and he confessed to the murder.

The suspect escaped from prison on 1 December, he had been detained in 2005 after being convicted of murder. He has escaped from prison once before.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that an investigation will be opened into how the suspect escaped from prison and went on to murder Ceren.

“The investigation is going on. We’re speaking about a murderer with a knife who killed someone he never knew,” said Soylu

Last week, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed authorities will continue to fight abuse, harassment, discrimination and violence against women.

