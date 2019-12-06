Saudi Arabia to grant citizenship to highly qualified expats

Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz has issued a royal decree to grant citizenship to distinguished professionals in scientific, legal and cultural fields, local media reported.

The move aims to attract distinguished and creative professionals from around the world to live in the kingdom and contribute to promoting development there.

Saudi Sabq news portal said the royal decree includes professionals in different disciplines including “Islamic scholars as well as experts in nuclear and renewable energy, medicine, pharmacology, computer science, oil, artificial intelligence, robotics, ecology, astronautics, aviation, culture, sports and arts.”

READ: Saudi Arabia warns foreign workers of imprisonment and fines

“It also covers domains needed by Saudi Arabia due to its geographical nature such as distinguished scientists in the desalination technology and helping in attaining objectives of expediting development,” it added.

The royal decree includes distinguished professionals who are members of bedouin tribes in Saudi Arabia as well as children of Saudi women with foreign fathers and children born in Saudi Arabia who meet the naturalisation criteria.

There was no official comment from the Saudi authorities on the reports.