Sudan welcomes exchange of ambassadors with US

Sudan’s ruling council on Thursday hailed the exchange of ambassadors between Sudan and the US which ended a 23-year hiatus, Anadolu reports.

“It is a positive step in the right direction toward normalizing relations between the two countries along with removing Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism,” Mohamed al-Faki, spokesman of the Sovereign Council, told Anadolu Agency.

“Relations with the US are important and strategic and since we have formed the transitional government, we were working on improving the relations with Washington at all levels,” al-Faki added.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the two countries would begin the process of exchanging ambassadors.

The US closed its embassy in Khartoum in 1996 accusing Sudan of sponsoring terrorism. The US reopened the embassy in 2002, but it has been led by a charge d’affaires.

