Data: 65,000 troops cost PA $1bn a year

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has 65,000 troops costing over NIS 3.5 billion ($1 billion) in 2018, Shehab News Agency reported.

According to Shehab News Agency, the data revealed that the general revenues of the PA contributed to 74 per cent of the PA budget. These revenues are mainly collected from taxes paid by Palestinians.

The net expenses of the PA in 2018 totalled NIS 5 billion ($1.44 billion), including only 19.7 per cent for the Ministry of Interior and Security.

The data showed that the interior and security budget was NIS 3.5 billion ($1 billion) in 2018, including NIS 2.9 million for salaries, NIS 19 million for travel and official missions, NIS 165 million for operation expenses, NIS 21 million for holidays and NIS 60 million for others.

It is worth noting that the PA has cut the salaries of thousands of its troops and other employees in Gaza, after failing to maintain control over the Gaza Strip following Hamas’ victory in the elections of 2006.

READ: Political implications of continued contacts between Abbas and Meshaal