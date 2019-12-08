Over 2,600 protesters freed in Iraq

Portuguese / Spanish / English

December 8, 2019 at 2:49 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
A protester flashes a sign during an anti-government protest at al-Khalani Square in central Baghdad, Iraq on 14 November, 2019 [Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
Iraqi authorities have released 2,626 people held during anti-government protests, the country’s highest judicial authority said Sunday, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Supreme Judiciary Council said 181 protesters are still being held pending investigation.

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests since early October, leaving 460 Iraqis dead and 17,000 injured, according to Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights.

On December 1, the Iraqi parliament accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi amid protests against corruption and poor living conditions.

Iraqi protests - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

