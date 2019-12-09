Portuguese / Spanish / English

Gaza is self-sufficient in olive oil production, says ministry 

GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 20: A worker places an olive pomace briquettes among others at a company that produces eco-friendly fuel from olive oil waste in Gaza City, Gaza on October 20, 2019. Temr Ebu Mutlak, Halid Ebu Mutlak and Usame Gadiyh, three engineers from Gaza City established a company with a financial aid of 5,000 dollars from MA'AN Development Center. ( Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency )
For the first time in 25 years, the occupied Gaza Strip has achieved self-sufficiency in the olive oil production, the Palestinian agriculture ministry announced yesterday.

“For the first time since 1994, Gaza has achieved a 100 per cent self-sufficiency in the olive oil production,” the ministry’s undersecretary, Ibrahim Al-Qudra, told Anadolu Agency.

Al-Qudra pointed out that the total quantity of the strip-produced olive fruits this year was amounting to 26,237 tons, adding that it had led to the production of 4,200 tons of olive oil.

“The olive fruits were squeezed in 36 mills across Gaza,” he noted.

In September, the ministry was reported to have banned the importation of olive oil into Gaza, in an attempt to “support the local production.”

According to the ministry’s official data, the local consumption of the olive oil in Gaza amounts to 4,000 tons a year.

