France to host international conference on Lebanon

The French Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that Paris will host an international conference on Lebanon on December 11th.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman, Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily online briefing that the conference aims to urge Beirut to accelerate the formation of a government capable of improving the economic situation in the country.

“This meeting should enable the international community to call for the rapid formation of an effective and credible government, which takes the necessary decisions to restore the economic situation and meets the aspirations expressed by the Lebanese people,” she added.

On Sunday, the Lebanese presidency announced the postponement of consultations scheduled for Monday to appoint the head of the new government to December 16.

Also on Sunday, the presidential candidate to the premiership, Samir Al-Khatib announced his decision not to take the post after meeting the republic’s Grand Mufti, Abdul Latif Darian.