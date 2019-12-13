King of Morocco calls for adoption of road map for Islamic world’s resources

Moroccan King Mohamed VI called on Thursday for the adoption of a new road map, to benefit from the Islamic world’s resources.

This came in a message sent by the Moroccan king, and delivered by the Moroccan foreign minister, Nasser Bourita, before the participants of the 50th commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Moroccan king called for the adoption of a new road map, which would contribute to a qualitative shift in the indicators of quality of life in Islamic countries.

He explained: “We need to act in good faith to resolve inter-Islamic disputes and adopt measures and mechanisms to shield our organisation against the risks of fragmentation and division.”

He stressed on the need to: “devise and implement appropriate development strategies and programs, making sure national particularities are duly taken into account, and observing the principles of solidarity and cooperation enshrined in our organisation’s charter.”