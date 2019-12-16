Jordan doctor carries out 17 kidney transplants in Gaza in 2019

Jordanian doctor Walid Masoud carried out 17 kidney transplants in the Gaza Strip this year, including four during his current visit, Quds Press reported yesterday.

Masoud, who rounded up his charity visit to Gaza yesterday, said that he had transplanted four kidneys along with medical staff from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

These brought the total number of the kidney transplants he carried out this year to 17.

He said that three brothers and a mother donated their kidneys to the patients whom he treated during this visit.

One of the operations was a replacement of a kidney transplanted 12 years ago, noting this is the first time such an operation happens in Gaza.

During his visits, Masoud carried out other operations and examined patients placing them on a waiting list for next year.