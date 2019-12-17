Libya: UAE Air Force continues attacks in Tripoli

The Libyan government forces announced on Sunday evening that the UAE Air Forces launched airstrikes targeting the headquarters of the Faculty of Civil Aviation of Misrata, east of Tripoli.

Anadolu Agency quoted Mustafa Al-Majai, the Spokesman for the “Volcano of Rage Operation” of the Government of National Accord, as saying that UAE drones targeted the Air College in Misrata with two strikes.

Al-Majai added that the aerial bombardment targeted old stores in the faculty, and no human losses were registered, pointing out that the drones were dealt with by land anti-aircraft and they were forced to leave the airspace of the city.

This follows Misrata’s declaration of a state of alert.

Misrata stressed in a statement that it is working to “eradicate despotism and tyranny, support the will of the people and deter the plot of those who are lurking in Libya and seeking to dominate its decision and its wealth”, referring to the forces of retired Major General Khalifa Haftar.