13 Daesh suspects arrested in southern Turkey

Turkish police arrested 13 suspects allegedly linked to the Daesh terror group in the southern Osmaniye province, said security sources on Wednesday, reports Reuters.

The suspects were allegedly planning terrorist attacks around the time of New Year’s celebrations, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Provincial intelligence and anti-terror police units conducted simultaneous raids at 13 addresses as part of the Daesh operation, and digital materials seized during the search were confiscated.

Following health check procedures, the suspects were taken to the police station for questioning.

Turkey recognised Daesh as a terrorist organisation in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad.