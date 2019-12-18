Portuguese / Spanish / English

13 Daesh suspects arrested in southern Turkey

December 18, 2019 at 8:08 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
An accused Daesh member(C), captured in operation carried out against terrorist organization Daesh by Turkish National Intelligence and Provincial Security Directorate, is sent to court in Mersin, Turkey on 22 November 2019. [Sezgin Pancar - Anadolu Agency]
An accused Daesh member(C), captured in operation carried out against terrorist organisation Daesh by Turkish National Intelligence and Provincial Security Directorate, is sent to court in Mersin, Turkey on 22 November 2019 [Sezgin Pancar/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish police arrested 13 suspects allegedly linked to the Daesh terror group in the southern Osmaniye province, said security sources on Wednesday, reports Reuters.

The suspects were allegedly planning terrorist attacks around the time of New Year’s celebrations, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Provincial intelligence and anti-terror police units conducted simultaneous raids at 13 addresses as part of the Daesh operation, and digital materials seized during the search were confiscated.

Following health check procedures, the suspects were taken to the police station for questioning.

Turkey recognised Daesh as a terrorist organisation in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad.

