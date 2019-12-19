Portuguese / Spanish / English

Libya’s internationally recognised government ratifies security deal with Turkey

December 19, 2019 at 8:00 pm | Published in: Africa, Europe & Russia, Libya, News, Turkey
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with the chairman of Presidential Council of Libya, Fayez Al-Sarraj (L) as they pose for a photo at Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul, Turkey on 27 November 2019. [Mustafa Kamacı - Anadolu Agency]
Libya’s internationally recognised government said on Thursday it has ratified a security and military cooperation deal it agreed with Turkey last month, opening the way for potential military help from Ankara as it fights a months-long offensive by rival forces, Reuters reports.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement that the memorandum of understanding has been ratified but did not give further details.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara would improve cooperation with Libya by offering military support to the GNA and backing joint steps they have taken in the Mediterranean.

It was not immediately clear what kind of military support Turkey might offer Libya or when.

The GNA, based in the capital Tripoli, has been fighting since April to push back an offensive by the eastern-based Libyan National Army forces led by Khalifa Haftar.

